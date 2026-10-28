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Court grants Kanyari custody of Betty Bayo's children

By Nancy Gitonga | Oct. 28, 2026
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A Nairobi court has granted Pastor Victor Kanyari custody of Betty Bayo’s two children despite their strong wish to remain with their stepfather.

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Pastor Victor Kanyari Child Custody Betty Bayo
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