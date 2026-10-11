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'They wanted to eliminate him': Raila's bodyguard recounts brush with death

By Josphat Thiong’o | Oct. 11, 2026
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Maurice Ogeta, the longtime bodyguard of the late former opposition leader Raila Odinga, has recounted an alleged assassination attempt on his former boss, who died a year ago.

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