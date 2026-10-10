Housing policy fails to translate into decent homes, report shows

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Kenya’s expanding housing policy is failing to fully translate into decent homes for low-income families, with gaps in implementation, tenure security, basic services and accountability undermining the Government’s housing commitments.

This is the central finding of the State of Housing, Tenure and Basic Services Report 2026 by the Economic and Social Rights Centre (HakiJamii), which argues that Kenya’s housing challenge is increasingly a question of policy implementation and governance rather than construction alone.

The fourth edition of the report, based on research in selected settlements in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa, comes as the Government implements the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, and expands its affordable housing programme.

While acknowledging progress in housing laws, policies and programmes, HakiJamii says the critical question is whether these interventions are reaching the people they are intended to serve.

Speaking during the commemoration of world Habitat day, HakiJamii executive director Zipporah Muthama said housing policy should be judged by outcomes rather than construction figures.

“Housing progress should be measured not only by the number of units delivered, but by whether people can actually access, afford, securely occupy and sustainably live in adequate housing,” Muthama said.

The report notes that affordability must also account for transport, water, electricity, service charges and maintenance, which can push the real cost of housing beyond rent or purchase prices.

Residents in several informal settlements reported paying more for unreliable basic services because formal connections were unavailable or difficult to obtain.

The policy gap is also evident in land tenure. The research found that many residents occupy homes through undocumented tenancy, long occupation and historical community claims that do not fit neatly into formal title systems.

HakiJamii said housing policy must therefore recognise different forms of tenure and provide protection for residents during redevelopment and relocation instead of relying on a single titling model.

The report further identifies fragmented accountability as a major weakness, with responsibilities spread across national and county governments, regulators, utilities and private actors. This can leave communities unclear about who is responsible when housing or basic services fail.

Former Lands minister Kivutha Kibwana said the Government had taken an important step by establishing the Affordable Housing Act and regulations, but implementation would determine their impact.

He said social housing should not be limited to construction of units but should include water, sanitation, schools and other services needed for people to live with dignity.

Kibwana also called for housing policies to provide humane solutions for people affected by evictions, including alternative accommodation where necessary.

Lawyer Odeem Baku said Government had concentrated heavily on the physical side of housing while neglecting the governance framework and services needed to sustain housing outcomes.

“There has been a lot of delivery with respect to housing, but unfortunately, that has not translated much with regards to the lived realities and lived outcomes of those who actually inhabit informal settlements,” Baku said.

He called for closer coordination between national and county governments, particularly given the constitutional division of responsibilities relating to housing and basic services.