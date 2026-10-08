Buyers stranded as Sh600m Jeevanjee housing project stalls

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Hundreds of Nairobi residents who committed millions of shillings to purchase units in the Jeevanjee Affordable Housing Project in Ngara remain empty-handed, more than seven years after making their initial investments.

The buyer-investors committed their savings through various SACCOs to the Nairobi City County Government, which partnered with a private developer for the project. However, construction stalled in 2022, and promised completion dates have repeatedly passed without delivery.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, representatives of the affected buyers appeared before the Nairobi City County Assembly Planning and Housing Committee to demand answers over the chronic delays.

Chaired by former Nairobi Mayor Godfrey Majiwa, the committee was urged to urgently intervene, establish the status of the funds paid, and provide a clear roadmap toward completion and handover.

Takwa SACCO, which contracted to acquire 200 mixed two- and three-bedroom apartments for its members, revealed that it had already remitted approximately Sh 387 million out of an agreed total of Sh 600 million for its allocated units.

Although the project kicked off in 2019, SACCO members halted further remittances in 2022 after construction stalled, insisting that work must resume before any additional payments are made.

Takwa SACCO Chief Executive Officer Dunia Abdi told the committee that the organization acted as an intermediary for investors who are now demanding accountability.

"For many of the beneficiaries, the investment represents years of savings and, in some cases, money borrowed specifically to secure a home," Abdi said.

Imani Hamisi, a beneficiary and secretary for the Jeevanjee Housing Project buyers, detailed a long string of broken promises, noting that multiple completion dates have come and gone without progress.

"Among the dates communicated to investors were October 2022, August and October 2024, May 2025 for two towers, June 2025, November 2025, and April 2026," Hamisi said.

According to the buyers, developers offered various excuses over the years, ranging from COVID-19 pandemic disruptions to claims that doors, windows, and other finishing fixtures were delayed in transit or awaiting clearance at the port.

Faced with endless delays, investors say they are increasingly worried about the security of their funds.

“We have waited for many years and remained patient despite repeated delays. We now need transparency, accountability, and a clear explanation of what is happening to our investment,” said Issa Kioko, one of the affected buyers.

The investors are demanding written assurances that their payments remain intact and want a practical plan outlining how the county will complete the project without exposing homeowners to further financial losses.

Committee Chairperson Godfrey Majiwa acknowledged the gravity of the situation, terming it a critical issue that requires immediate intervention, and pledged that the assembly panel will launch a full investigation.