Registrar denies State influence in the Linda dispute

The Registrar of Political Parties, John Cox Lorionokou, has denied being a State puppet in the execution of his duties, saying he is guided by the Constitution and the Political Parties Act.
In an interview with The Standard, Lorionokou struggled to explain why his office rejected the reservationof the Linda Mwananchi movement associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, only to be compelled by the court to rescind the decision.
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