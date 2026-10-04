Sifuna unveils Equitable Party, as leaders promise to unite Kenyans

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, George Natembeya, James Orengo, Bonnie Khalwale during the launch of The Equitable Party on October 4, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has unveiled Equitable Party as his political vehicle for the 2027 General Election.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi said the political vehicle was designed to offer Kenyans an alternative political direction.

Using the analogy of a vehicle whose chassis has already been acquired, Omondi said the formation would now be developed into a platform capable of carrying its political agenda.

“We bought the chassis of the vehicle and we are going to build it,” Omondi said.

Omondi described the initiative as an attempt to address longstanding national challenges, including corruption, tribalism, lack of equity and weak adherence to Kenya's national values.

“Peace, justice, unity, liberty and plenty for all,” he said, referring to the ideals captured in Kenya's national anthem. He argued that the country had yet to fully realise those aspirations.

“The Kenya we have today has no equity,” Omondi said, warning that corruption was continuing to deny successive generations opportunities. He also accused tribalism of undermining national unity and said Kenya remained “a fractured nation.”

According to Omondi, one of the biggest challenges facing the country has been the failure of successive administrations to anchor governance firmly on national values.

The new formation, he said, would seek to bring together like-minded leaders and citizens across generations in pursuit of political change.

Omondi announced that Sifuna would lead the formation as its presidential candidate.

“This new formation is going to be led by Edwin Sifuna. He is going to be the presidential candidate,” Omondi said, adding that the movement would remain united and determined in pursuing its objectives.

The Equitable Party, founders include Eunice Juma, based in the United States, and Kerry Karani, a founding member and outgoing national chairman. The party was registered on March 25, 2022.

Dr Gilbert Changa said the party had decided to engage with other like-minded political parties as part of a restructuring process. He said existing members would remain while the party sought to bring in partners with similar political objectives.

Changa also emphasised the importance of expertise in government, urging elected leaders to surround themselves with professionals rather than assuming they could handle every issue themselves.

“When you get elected, surround yourself with experts, not know everything,” he said.

He further stressed the importance of integrity and faith in leadership, saying the presidency should respect expertise and “put God first.”

The opposition leaders promised to unite Kenyans across ethnic and generational lines while confronting corruption, tribalism and inequality.