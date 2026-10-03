MPs summon Murkomen, Kanja over Samburu livestock killings

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Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit and residents with one of the estimated 700 animals killed by security officers. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Lawmakers have now summoned the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over the killing of over 700 livestock by the police during a security operation in Samburu.

The summons was issued yesterday after Samburu Governor Leti Lelelit and affected families from Samburu presented a petition to Parliament seeking compensation for their livestock following the chaotic operation last week.

The petition was subsequently committed to the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo.

Murkomen and Kanja are now expected to appear before the plenary of the whole house on Wednesday to answer queries raised by the MPs in the presence of the affected families.

Speaking yesterday, Governor Lelelit demanded compensation for 763 livestock which he said were shot down indiscriminately during the attack.

“There is enough justification for the residents of Samburu to be compensated under the law. The CS himself has already admitted to wrongdoing by the police and all we ask is that the affected families and those who lost their lives be compensated given that the livestock were their source of livelihood,” said Governor Lelelit.

“When the Cabinet Secretary and Inspector General of Police appear before the National Assembly on Wednesday, the affected families will be present at the gallery so the security chiefs can come face to face with their concerns,” he added.

The County Chief was accompanied by former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, a section of the 43 families affected and other residents from Samburu.

Raphael Lekeiyala, a resident from the County, decried the shootings by the police, terming it economic sabotage against the people of the community.

“The actions of the police amount to economic sabotage and the CS Murkomen should tone down on his political rhetoric and address our concerns. There is no way more than 700 livestock were killed and not even a single bandit was shot or arrested...President William Ruto should also know that we support his administration but we cannot love him more than our cows,” stated Lekeiyala.

According to the petition seen by the Standard, the residents urged Parliament to summon Inspector General of Police Kanja and Interior CS Murkomen to explain the loss of livestock during a security operation in Waso ward.

Samburu residents at the scene where livestock were killed during a security operation. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]

The September 19 operation, which was to tame cases of banditry and cattle rustling, involved the General Service Unit (GSU) and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU).

The residents want the National Assembly to summon the security chiefs, GSU and ASTU commandants, to account for the authorisation, command structure and rules of engagement governing the operation.

They are also seeking an independent investigation into the conduct of the operation and the circumstances under which civilian livestock was allegedly targeted and residents shot. “The Assembly should also direct full and prompt compensation to all families verified to have lost livestock or suffered injury in the operation.”

Further, they want Parliament to recommend disciplinary or legal action against officers found to have acted unlawfully.

The group has also urged the Assembly to demand a report from the National Police Service on measures to ensure future security operations in pastoralist areas distinguish between organised criminal actors and innocent residents.

The development came two days after Samburu MPs demanded that heads roll over the incident that left families destitute. The leaders who spoke during the National Assembly’s plenary sitting on Wednesday decried what they termed the continued harassment and destruction of livestock and property by the State, simultaneously demanding answers from the Ministry of Interior Security.

On the floor of the House, MPs highlighted the grave consequences of the shootings and demanded reparations from the government.

Samburu County women rep Pauline Lenguri sought answers from the Ministry of Interior on the indiscriminate shooting of residents and livestock in Samburu on September 19 and 21. According to Lenguri, 15 goats, 2 cows, 400 goats and 100 calves were reportedly killed during the incident. In a separate incident on Wednesday, September 23, another 198 cattle and 14 donkeys were also killed in the Lekilash area.

“These incidents have resulted in the reported loss of at least 713 livestock comprising 415 goats and 298 cattle as well as 30 donkeys. This is a devastating blow to the pastoralist families whose livelihood depends on livestock. While the government has a responsibility to combat banditry, any security operation undertaken must be lawful and respectful of the rights and properties of the innocent.

“The manner in which this operation was conducted raises concerns.”

She subsequently sought to know the measures being undertaken by the government to protect people during the ongoing operation and to provide relief and compensation to affected families.

Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare condemned the incident, noting that the police needed to have acted differently.

“If you visit that site, there are a lot of carcasses lying there. It is wrong, Mr Speaker, for government officers to deliberately kill livestock. If they are pursuing bandits, there is no reason for them to target livestock. The livelihood of the Samburu East people has been lost and we now demand that they are compensated,” said MP Lekumontare.

Samburu North MP Dominic Letipila condemned the government for not leading intelligence-based operations, which he said had contributed to the massive killings.

“Those incidents were deliberate and livestock were recklessly killed in three consecutive days. According to law, everyone has the right to own property and the state cannot arbitrarily take the residents’ property. Livestock was the lifeline of those people. The government should have conducted intelligence-led security operations and not fired indiscriminately into the homes of people and killed livestock. We demand restitution from the government and a comprehensive statement from the concerned Ministry,” stated Letipila.