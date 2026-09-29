Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Neutrality, numbers and logistics: Test facing police ahead of election

By Hudson Gumbihi | Sep. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Police recruits during rehearsal ahead of passing-out parade at the Kenya Police College, Kiganjo Main Campus in Nyeri County, on August 25, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Eleven months from now, Kenyans will head to the ballot box to elect their preferred leaders amid a heightened political environment raising security concerns.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

2027 Election Preparedness Security During Elections National Police Service Political Violence
.

Latest Stories

Climate-smart farming takes centre stage at Nairobi trade fair
Climate-smart farming takes centre stage at Nairobi trade fair
National
By Juliet Omelo
10 mins ago
Kenya targets 50pc local production of essential medicines
National
By Noel Nabiswa
34 mins ago
Tooro coronation: Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I takes throne amid legal challenge
Newsbeat
By Sharon Namarome
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Kenyatta welcomed me back home from my London trip
By David Odongo 52 mins ago
How Kenyatta welcomed me back home from my London trip
Revealed: How government dishes out jobs
By Jacob Ochiro 1 hr ago
Revealed: How government dishes out jobs
Neutrality, numbers and logistics: Test facing police ahead of election
By Hudson Gumbihi 1 hr ago
Neutrality, numbers and logistics: Test facing police ahead of election
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved