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Climate-smart farming takes centre stage at Nairobi trade fair

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 29, 2026
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Agricultural Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Chairman Levi Mukhweso addresses the press at ACK All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi, flanked by ASK National Chairman John Kibira and Cereal Growers Association CEO Anthony Kioko.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Climate-smart agriculture and new farming technologies are taking centre stage at the 125th Nairobi International Trade Fair as farmers and agribusinesses seek ways to cope with the growing effects of climate change.

The seven-day trade fair, which opened yesterday and runs until October 4 at the Jamhuri Park Showground, has attracted more than 400 exhibitors from Kenya and abroad, with organisers expecting about 600,000 visitors.

Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) chief executive Batram Muthoka said the exhibition would focus on technologies and innovations aimed at helping farmers adapt to changing weather patterns while improving productivity.

“We are picking initiatives that help the farmer and the entrepreneur to mitigate the challenges that come with climate change,” Muthoka said.

He said the seed sector would showcase varieties developed to withstand high temperatures and excessive rainfall, while demonstration plots would allow farmers to see how different varieties perform before adopting them.

The livestock sector will also feature breeds adapted to changing climatic conditions, while farmers will be introduced to technologies such as drones for spraying crops and other digital farming solutions.

The fair is being held under the theme, ‘Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture, Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth.’

ASK Nairobi International Trade Fair chairperson Levi Mukhweso said the event had expanded from about 300 exhibitors last year to more than 400 this year, reflecting increased interest in agricultural technology and trade.

The fair has attracted exhibitors from more than 10 countries, including Thailand, Ireland, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana and Zambia.

Thailand has brought agricultural machinery, irrigation equipment and tractors, with its exhibitors seeking to demonstrate technologies that can be adapted to the needs of small-scale farmers.

Shannon Ferry, part of the Thai agricultural delegation, said the country was showcasing equipment ranging from power tillers to large tractors, irrigation systems and water pumps.

“We developed our mechanisation to suit the farmers’ needs,” Ferry said, adding that appropriate machinery could help transform agriculture and attract young people into the sector.

The organisers expect visitor numbers to rise by about 35 per cent from last year’s estimated 400,000, with farmers, students, families and businesses expected to attend the exhibition.

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