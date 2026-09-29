Police VIP protection commandant Lazarus Opicho dies

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Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Lazarus Opicho. [Courtesy]

Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Lazarus Opicho, the commandant of the Security of Government Buildings and VIP Protection Unit, has died after a short illness.

Opicho died on Monday night while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, according to colleagues and family.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led the National Police Service in mourning the officer, describing him as a dedicated, honest and exemplary servant whose leadership would be deeply missed.

“His service to the National Police Service was marked by dedication, honesty and exemplary leadership,” Kanja said.

Opicho headed the specialised unit under the Administration Police Service responsible for protecting key government installations, senior government officials, dignitaries and judicial officers.

He previously served as the pioneer commandant of the Judiciary Police Unit, overseeing security arrangements for judges, court staff and judicial facilities across the country.

Opicho was thrust in the public limelight during the 2024 Gen Z protests following an incident involving High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi. Opicho had sought information about the judge’s whereabouts through his security team amid heightened concerns over the safety of judicial officers.

He later apologised to the judge, explaining that his actions were motivated by security concerns after a magistrate was fatally shot at the Makadara Law Courts.

Opicho was later promoted to Senior Assistant Inspector General and appointed to head the Security of Government Buildings and VIP Protection Unit.

He also served as Assistant Secretary General of the International Police Association Section Kenya, where he was remembered for his leadership and mentorship.

IPA Section Kenya president Jared Ojuok described Opicho as an “irreplaceable pillar” of the association and praised his contribution to its activities.

Ojuok particularly recalled his role in overseeing the association’s 2025 Annual General Meeting elections.

“He diligently, professionally and seamlessly oversaw the IPA elections,” Ojuok said, describing his handling of the process as a demonstration of transparency and dedication to duty.

He also remembered Opicho for his warmth, approachable nature and support for colleagues.

“As a senior officer, he was also a true mentor who constantly uplifted those around him,” Ojuok said.

Janet Nangami,women representative Trans Nzoia county also mourned Opicho, saying the National Police Service and the people of Kitale had lost a dedicated public servant.

“The National Police Service, Kenya, and the people of Kitale have lost a dedicated public servant,” she said.