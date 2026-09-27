Kalonzo signals at working with Ruto if 2027 poll is free and fair

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Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka at St Michael and All Angels ACK Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County on September 27, 2026. [Clinton Ambujo, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has signalled that the Opposition could accept the outcome of the 2027 General Election and consider working with President William Ruto if he wins through a free and fair contest.

Speaking at St Michael and All Angels ACK Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County, Kalonzo said the political class must commit itself to democratic competition and be prepared to accept the verdict of voters.

“If you beat us, we will have to consider if you have behaved yourself, and if we beat you, we have to look at all these things,” he said.

The Wiper leader also called for stronger democratic institutions, warning against political confrontation that could deepen divisions in the country.

“We have a nation here. We have to make this country truly democratic. I do not think we have a shortcut,” he said.

Kalonzo used the church service to make a broader appeal for a united and effective Opposition, saying political leaders had a responsibility to work together in the national interest.

“Kenya needs a functional official opposition; one that is united and does not thrive on disunity. As leaders, we have a responsibility to work together and play our part in fixing this nation,” he said.

He said he had remained in the Opposition even when some political allies moved into government.

“I have stood in the opposition all these years. Even when others joined government, my brother Eugene Wamalwa and I remained steadfast, and we will continue to stand firm,” he said.

Kalonzo also turned his attention to Parliament, claiming that the National Assembly had been “captured” and challenging lawmakers in both Houses to exercise their constitutional responsibilities.

“The National Assembly has been captured. Let this message reach every leader in the National Assembly and the Senate: you have the power to change things, not just to complain later,” he said.

He urged legislators to defend the interests of the people who elected them and to put the country ahead of political considerations.

The former Vice President also defended retired President Uhuru Kenyatta against claims that he is financing the Opposition ahead of the 2027 contest.

Kalonzo argued that presidential campaigns have historically relied on networks of political allies and supporters rather than family resources alone.

“But here we are saying, please let Uhuru rest; he is a retired President. Stop saying he is our financier,” he said.

Kalonzo cited previous presidential campaigns involving Uhuru, former President Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga, arguing that major political campaigns require support from friends and associates.

“Even when Uhuru was running for President, or Kibaki and even Raila, no family has enough resources to support a presidential campaign. It is friends who support you,” he said.

He warned that Kenya was at a delicate political moment and urged leaders to avoid actions that could deepen instability.

“We should not allow the country to get to a worse situation than where it is. We are on the edge of a cliff; the country is at a crossroads,” he said.