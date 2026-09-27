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Lamu community sets conditions for Sh2 trillion Dangote oil refinery project

By Maarufu Mohamed | Sep. 27, 2026
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Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote and President William Ruto during a tour of Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria. [PCS]

Lamu's Bajuni community leader Shariff Omar has said that they will reject the Sh2 trillion Dangote Oil Refinery if they are not fully involved, and guaranteed benefits agreed for the host community.

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Related Topics

Lamu Oil Refinery Lamu's Bajuni Community President William Ruto Aliko Dangote
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