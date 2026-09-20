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Ndindi Nyoro, Kinangop MP clash over alleged threatening message

By James Munyeki | Sep. 20, 2026
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Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro arrives at St Paul ACK church in Engineer Town for the service on September 20, 2026. [James Munyeki, Standard]

There was drama at St Paul ACK church in Engineer Town during service on Sunday after Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro clashed with Kinangop MP Zachary Kwenya Thuku over an alleged threatening message.

Thuku, who is allied to the Kenya Kwanza government led by President William Ruto, is said to have warned Nyoro against attending the service.

"Yesterday, I received a message from the MP for Kinangop, Kwenya Thuku, warning me not to attend the church service. If I am lying, let him come here and read the message he sent me," Nyoro said.

He challenged the Kinangop MP to read the message aloud to the congregation.

"If anything happens to me today, Kenyans will judge whoever will be responsible," said Nyoro.

The Kiharu MP challenged Thuku to face him at a public rally at Engineer Trading Centre.

When he rose to speak, the Kinangop MP said he would not address the matter in church.

Instead, he said this was a political issue that the leaders would resolve.

"Let us solve this matter amicably. We are all brothers in this political journey," he said amid cheers from the congregation.

Recently, Nyoro added his voice to the growing political realignment in Mt Kenya, openly acknowledging the political tightrope he now walks as he distances himself from his former allies in the ruling party.

In a candid interview, he admitted that his previous close ties with President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration have left him vulnerable to suspicion from both sides of the political divide but insisted his decision to abandon the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was deliberate, difficult, and necessary.

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Related Topics

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Kinangop MP Zachary Thuku President William Ruto Kenya Kwanza Administration
.

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