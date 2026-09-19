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Duale accuses Uhuru of personal vendetta against Ruto, backs Kindiki for 2032 presidency

By Phares Mutembei | Sep. 19, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the solemn assembly of Mt Kenya Elders at Kirigiti Stadium, Kiambu County on September 18, 2026. [DPCS, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has accused retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of waging a political war against President William Ruto driven by personal interests rather than national concern.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 8th Ura Gate Cultural Festival in Tharaka Constituency—the home turf of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki—CS Duale dismissed the former president's influence on national politics.

“You are just a self-centered person, and that is why you fight Ruto,” Duale said, in sentiments directly addressed to the former head of state.

Duale criticised Uhuru’s alleged involvement in opposition politics, arguing that if he failed to secure an opposition victory in the 2022 General Election, he lacks the capacity to influence the outcome of the 2027 polls.

Addressing political dynamics in the Mt Kenya region, Duale emphasised that leadership is not the exclusive preserve of any single area. While acknowledging that Mt. Kenya West has previously produced three presidents, he cautioned against viewing top leadership as an entitlement.

“There is no ownership of the presidency, and no region should dictate who leads the nation. Kenya belongs to all its citizens,” Duale stated.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed firm confidence that President Ruto will secure a second term in 2027, with Kindiki as his running mate. He further projected that Kindiki will succeed Ruto at the end of his term in 2032.

Defending Kindiki’s credentials, Duale dismissed critics questioning the Deputy President’s suitability based on his origins from the Tharaka sub-tribe, one of the smaller communities in the region. He noted that leaders from minority communities have historically risen to the highest office, citing former President Daniel arap Moi and President Ruto as examples.

“I have worked with several presidents and have been involved in national politics for many years. Prof Kindiki will not be judged by the size of his community, but by his demonstrated leadership capabilities,” Duale said, adding that he will lead campaigns for Kindiki’s presidential bid post-2027.

Duale also revisited the selection of the UDA running mate in 2022, alleging that the majority of delegates had originally favored Kindiki over former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, claiming Gachagua only secured the position through intense political pressure.

He urged the political leadership and residents of Mt Kenya East—comprising Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi—to fully rally behind Kindiki’s national ambitions.

“The time has come for Mt Kenya East to own Kindiki and signal to the rest of the country that he deserves national respect,” he added, while also praising President Ruto’s administration for its transformative development agenda.

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, who accompanied the CS, affirmed that the county’s immediate political priority is ensuring Kindiki retains the deputy presidency in 2027. Governor Njuki also refuted claims that the region opposes President Ruto, stating that both Mt. Kenya East and Mt. Kenya West remain united behind the current administration.

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