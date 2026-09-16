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How Ruto's Teso elder installation deepened Luhya-Iteso tensions in Busia

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Sep. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
When Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot installed President William Ruto as a Teso elder. [PCS]

A dispute over the use of a public venue in Busia has reignited tensions between Luhya and Iteso community leaders, bringing long-standing questions over cultural identity, land, political influence and shared public spaces to the fore.

The disagreement emerged after the Iteso community planned to hold a cultural gathering at Sibembe grounds in Nambale, presided over by its paramount cultural leader, His Royal Highness Papa Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng III.

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Related Topics

Sibembe Grounds Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot Teso Community Bukusu Culture
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