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From high inflation to struggling wages: Why public anger against Ruto is boiling

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 13, 2026
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Three in four Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, the highest level recorded in more than three years of tracking, according to a  TIFA Research poll released this week.

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