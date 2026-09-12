How Burundians became the face of Ruto's foreign trader crackdown

Burundian nationals in Kenya at their embassy at Dennis Pritt road on September 8, 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

As late as Friday night, the Burundian Embassy compound along Denis Pritt Road in Nairobi has sheltered hundreds of nationals caught in the uncertainty of Kenya's decision to crack down on foreign-owned small businesses.

Bedding, luggage and personal belongings lie piled within and outside the Chancery, telling the desperate situation of the majority of the Burundians who have sought refuge at the embassy where they have been sleeping there for days now.