Growing humanitarian crisis inside Burundi Embassy: Desperation, squalor and a long wait to go home

The smell hits before the eyes can make sense of what lies ahead.
Along the perimeter fence of the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi, bedding, clothes and battered travel bags are scattered outside the gates, while several motorcycles squeezed into every available space stand as silent reminders of lives abruptly brought to a halt.
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