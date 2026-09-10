Kindiki spills the beans on rift with Gachagua

Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki inspects the construction of the Kibugua-Itugururu-Kabururu-Mati Road in Chuka-Igambang'ombe, Tharaka-Nithi County, on September 10, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has claimed that his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, asked him to quit President William Ruto’s administration at the height of the political fallout that culminated in Gachagua’s impeachment.

Speaking when he inspected the construction of the Kibugua-Itugururu-Kabururu-Mati Road in Chuka-Igambang'ombe, Tharaka-Nithi County, on Thursday, Prof Kindiki alleged that, having formed the government with President Ruto, he resisted Gachagua’s attempts to drag him to the opposition.