Natembeya questions crackdown on foreign traders

Audio By Vocalize

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya addressing the media outside his office on September 9th, 2026. [Martin Ndiema-Standard]

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya has spoken out against the alleged mistreatment of foreign traders.

He accused the government of unfairly targeting undocumented foreigners for registration, national ID issuance and ultimately voter enrolment ahead of the upcoming General Election.

Natembeya criticised President William Ruto’s directive targeting foreign nationals involved in small-scale businesses, suggesting it has a hidden political motive.

“President Ruto himself opened the borders of Kenya and stated that even foreigners should be granted identification cards. In my view, they are focusing on those without IDs to register them, issue them identification cards and include them as voters in the next general election, especially since there’s no vetting process in place. Anyone can get an ID,” Natembeya said.

The governor raised questions about how foreign nationals are entering Kenya without the necessary documentation, cautioning that this directive could jeopardise the East African Community's efforts to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Abraham Sing’oei clarified that President William Ruto’s comments regarding foreign traders were misinterpreted, emphasising that those with proper legal documentation won’t face any bans.

He pointed out that Kenya’s challenging business climate, particularly regarding taxes, has driven investors to neighbouring countries like Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi.

“If we start discriminating against and harassing foreign nationals, we must remember that we have children and relatives living in Burundi, Rwanda, and other nations." He warned.

Natembeya emphasised that he holds no personal grudges against President Ruto, despite his criticisms of the administration.

“I have no personal issues with President William Ruto. Even if he visits my home, we can share a meal of ugali. But if he arrives with an escort and motorbikes, he won’t be entering my house. That’s where we have a disagreement: his performance as President is wanting,” he stated

Natembeya didn't hold back when he pointed fingers at the Ruto administration, saying they've made Kenya's debt situation even worse. He argued that borrowing has skyrocketed in just the last four years.

“In these four years, we’ve taken a step back. The amount that the fourth President, Uhuru Kenyatta, borrowed over a decade has been doubled by Ruto in just four years."He remarked.

The government has granted foreign nationals engaged in business in Kenya a 90-day window to sort out their immigration, work permits, registration, and licensing.

This grace period is designed to help them comply with the law before enforcement agencies crack down on those operating without the necessary permits.