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IEBC sued over 2027 campaign finance regulations

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 26, 2026
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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during a stakeholder engagement forum on December 8, 2025.  [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A row over capping political campaign funds has erupted, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) accused of deliberately omitting transparency and audit processes from its new requirements.

The Republican Liberty Party and Grassroots Development Party argue that the Ethekon Edung-led commission has allegedly allowed illicit, unmonitored funds to enter the electoral process by failing to require aspirants to disclose their sources.

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Related Topics

2027 Election Political Campaign Spending IEBC Campaign Finance IEBC Regulations
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