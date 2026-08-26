Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Small but gifted: How Tanzania's rats are 'smelling' trouble, saving lives

By Xinhua | Aug. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

 

A trainer uses food rewards to train an African giant pouched rat during a training session at the Apopo Detection Rat Training and Research Center at Sokoine University of Agriculture in Morogoro, Tanzania, Aug. 19, 2026.  [Xinhua]

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tanzania Tanzania Rats Rats Saving Lives Tanzania Rat Training
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto to unveil new police uniform on Friday
President Ruto to unveil new police uniform on Friday
Crime and Justice
By Amos Kiarie
9 mins ago
Small but gifted: How Tanzania's rats are 'smelling' trouble, saving lives
Africa
By Xinhua
26 mins ago
George Ruto meets Teacher Cillah after weeks of viral banter
Entertainment
By Sharon Namarome
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Small but gifted: How Tanzania's rats are 'smelling' trouble, saving lives
By Xinhua 26 mins ago
Small but gifted: How Tanzania's rats are 'smelling' trouble, saving lives
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs and industries
By Benard Sanga 3 hrs ago
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs and industries
Two murders, bitter family feud and Sh1.5b land war: The deadly revenge in Dr Mutiso's murder
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Two murders, bitter family feud and Sh1.5b land war: The deadly revenge in Dr Mutiso's murder
Mukhisa Kituyi: Alternative government yet to agree on unity
By Prestone Murunga 3 hrs ago
Mukhisa Kituyi: Alternative government yet to agree on unity
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved