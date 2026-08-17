Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Matiang'i claims Ruto was aware of plot to mobilise goons in Homa Bay

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Jubilee presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i at a past party event. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has accused President William Ruto and his administration of using violence as a political tool, alleging that the President was aware of plans to mobilise goons ahead of a political rally in Homa Bay.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Matiang’i said violence reported in different parts of the country over the weekend pointed to a coordinated pattern that could not have occurred without the knowledge of the security leadership.

“It is now abundantly clear that the President and his government have chosen violence as a weapon for political survival and engagement,” Matiang’i said.

Matiang'i, who is also a presidential aspirant, cited the stoning of two vehicles belonging to his team in Mulot, attacks targeting opposition leaders in Nakuru and incidents reported in Salgaa before the clashes witnessed in Homa Bay on Sunday.

At the same time, he questioned whether security agencies and the President were aware of the incidents, arguing that such events could not have occurred without the government’s knowledge.

“As a former Cabinet Secretary for Interior, such things do not happen without the government’s knowledge,” he said, describing the incidents as “crime at industrial scale”.

Matiang'i also revealed that the opposition will retreat next week (August 24 - 25) to address the issue of goonism and find solutions.

He warned that Kenya was entering a dangerous period, saying the country had begun its “final descent towards anarchy” if political violence was allowed to continue unchecked.

Matiang’i said he would begin consultations with other opposition leaders on how to respond to what he described as an increasingly hostile political environment.

“Political difference is not a good enough excuse to inflict the kind of loss and pain we have witnessed this weekend,” he said.

He also accused the government of what he termed digital terrorism, alleging that social media accounts belonging to opposition figures were being targeted.

Matiang’i further claimed that opposition leaders had encountered vehicles fitted with signal jammers during political rallies, suggesting that only actors with significant resources could deploy such equipment.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Former Interior CS Fred Matiangi Homa Bay Fracas 2027 Elections
.

Latest Stories

Meta faces landmark Sh130 trillion lawsuit over teen social media safety
Meta faces landmark Sh130 trillion lawsuit over teen social media safety
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
15 mins ago
Matiang'i claims Ruto was aware of plot to mobilise goons in Homa Bay
Politics
By Mate Tongola
22 mins ago
Christina Shusho sparks talk after kneeling before Mama Ida Odinga during rare encounter
Entertainment
By David Kyalo
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shame as Gladys Wanga and Kaluma unleash violence against freedom
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Shame as Gladys Wanga and Kaluma unleash violence against freedom
Healthcare crisis: Patients die as State, counties keep wobbling
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Healthcare crisis: Patients die as State, counties keep wobbling
The animal farm? Leaders decry selective fight against incitement
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
The animal farm? Leaders decry selective fight against incitement
Triumphant: Resilient Linda Mwananchi defies odds, breaks through Homa Bay barriers
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Triumphant: Resilient Linda Mwananchi defies odds, breaks through Homa Bay barriers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved