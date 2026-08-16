Live Blog: Tension high in Homa Bay ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally

Audio By Vocalize
9:27 am: Kisumu-based Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondent Fred Ooko was attacked and robbed by a group of men in Homa Bay Town ahead of the planned Linda Mwananchi political rally.
Ooko was reportedly assaulted by the men, who were riding on a motorcycle, before they fled with his camera and driving licence.
9:31 am: Running battles reported in Homa Bay Town ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally. A section of youth restricting Wananchi headed to the town.
10:08 am: AFP Correspondent Fred Ooko assaulted by goons in Homa Bay Town while covering the Linda Mwananchi rally.
10:11 am: A spot check by The Standard found a heavy police presence in the area, with officers deployed along the main road at Orero on the Katito-Homa Bay road.
10:14 am: Police were seen stopping and searching vehicles headed towards Homa Bay Town as security was tightened ahead of the rally.
10:20 am: Most of the shops remained closed as residents kept off the normally busy markets in Homa Bay
10:21 am: Linda Mwananchi convoy makes its way through Rangwe as the team heads to Homa Bay town ahead of today’s mega rally.
10:55 am: Siaya Governor James Orengo's convoy attacked by goons in Nyandiwa, Homa Bay County.
11:11 am: Police officers fire tear-gas canisters at goons who were pelting stones at the Linda Mwananchi convoy’s journey to Homa Bay.
11:21 am: Business is completely paralysed at the main Homa Bay Municipal Market.
More to follow...