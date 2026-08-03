Tension at Kamukunji Police Station as leaders demand Kaguchia's release

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Mukuruwe-ini MP John Kaguchia at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Tension is high at Kamukunji Police Station as opposition leaders led by Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia and lawyers demand the immediate release of Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia, claiming police had failed to comply with a High Court order granting him police cash bail.

Kaguchia, who was arrested earlier on Monday over alleged electoral offences and incitement, remained in police custody hours after his lawyers said the court had ordered his release on Sh100,000 police bail.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua in a post on his Facebook account said that the High Court had issued orders directing the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Kamukunji Police Station to release the legislator immediately upon payment of the bail.

Gachagua said that despite the court order having been served, the OCS had not acted and was instead awaiting instructions from his superiors. He warned the officer against disobeying a court order, saying that he could be held personally liable for contempt of court if the directive was ignored.

The former Deputy President further referenced the ongoing murder case involving the former OCS of Central Police Station, urging police officers to uphold the law and avoid carrying out unlawful instructions.

Several Members of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region have camped outside Kamukunji Police Station, insisting they would not leave until Kaguchia is released. The legislators accused police of delaying compliance with the court order and questioned why the MP was still being held despite the court's directive.

The lawmakers that claimed they had been redirected to Central Police Station while seeking information about Kaguchia's detention.

Kaguchia's arrest has sparked political debate, with opposition leaders accusing investigative agencies of selectively enforcing the law against government critics. They argue that other leaders who have previously made controversial public statements have not faced similar action.