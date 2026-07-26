Sifuna storm: New chapter in Kenya's political journey begins

The quest to dislodge President William Ruto from power yesterday flipped a new chapter as the Linda Mwanainchi brigade propped Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as their potential candidate to alter the country’s political architecture and usher in new leadership in next year’s General Elections.
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