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Sifuna storm: New chapter in Kenya's political journey begins

By Standard Team | Jul. 26, 2026
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The quest to dislodge President William Ruto from power yesterday flipped a new chapter as the Linda Mwanainchi brigade propped Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as their potential candidate to alter the country’s political architecture and usher in new leadership in next year’s General Elections.

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Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna Linda Mwananchi Sifuna 2027 Presidential Bid President Edwin Sifuna
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