Duale denies ethnic incitement claims, says remarks taken out of context

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Health CS Aden Duale. [File, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has denied allegations of ethnic incitement, insisting that his remarks have been misrepresented and taken out of context.

In a statement seen by The Standard, Duale said the comments he made during the event in Lafey Constituency were based on a common Somali proverb and were never intended to target or demean any community.

"I have been widely misquoted and my remarks delivered in Lafey Constituency have been taken out of context to advance false and misleading narratives," said Duale.

The CS explained that the phrase, "Waraabe la-tagis bartay, ka-ridis waa ku dhib," is a Somali proverb that figuratively refers to the difficulty of breaking long-standing habits.

"It is a figurative expression about the difficulty of ending entrenched habits or long-enjoyed advantages. It was never directed at any community or intended to demean anyone," he said.

Duale maintained that his speech centred on the government's commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity for all Kenyans.

"My message was about the importance of embracing inclusivity as the government continues to ensure that all Kenyans, regardless of their region or ethnicity, have an opportunity to serve the nation," the CS said.

He further accused his critics of deliberately distorting his remarks to portray them as ethnic incitement.

"Attempts to portray my remarks as ethnic incitement are therefore dishonest and a deliberate distortion of what I said."

The CS also criticised what he described as selective outrage by some leaders, saying similar condemnation was absent when inflammatory remarks were previously directed at the Somali community.

"I also find it regrettable that some of those now expressing outrage remained silent when inflammatory remarks targeting the Somali community were made in the past. Public leaders should reject selective outrage and apply the same standards consistently," he said.

His response came hours after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) announced it had opened investigations into his remarks following complaints alleging they amounted to ethnic incitement.

The remarks have also drawn criticism from a section of political leaders, who have called for action against the Cabinet Secretary, arguing that public officials must exercise restraint and use language that promotes national cohesion, particularly on matters touching on ethnicity.

Duale, however, maintained that his commitment remains firmly rooted in national unity and peaceful coexistence.

"Kenya's strength lies in its diversity. My commitment remains to national unity, peaceful coexistence and equal opportunity for every Kenyan, without exception."