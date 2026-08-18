Two women face 10 years in jail for trafficking 56kg cannabis

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A court has ordered two women to pay a fine of Sh30 million each or serve 10 years in prison for trafficking 56 kilograms of cannabis in Kilifi County.

Kilifi Law Courts Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike sentenced Juliana Mala Wesonga and Consolata Anyango Ondongo after finding them guilty of trafficking narcotics valued at Sh1.68 million.

During the hearing, the court heard that the cannabis was recovered from three boxes found in a house in Kilifi North sub-county on July 27, 2024.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence showing that Wesonga had collected two of the boxes from a courier before transporting them to the house. The court heard that both women were later found in possession of the narcotics.

In sentencing, Magistrate Wasike said she considered the pre-sentence reports, evidence presented during the trial and the conduct of the accused throughout the proceedings, as well as the circumstances of their children.

The court noted that Ondongo's children are all adults, with some already working, while Wesonga has children who are minors. However, the magistrate said those factors had to be weighed against the seriousness of the offence.

The court also considered the quantity and nature of the narcotic, the manner in which it was trafficked and its potential impact on young people in Kilifi and beyond.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Nancy Njeru urged the court to impose a stiff sentence, saying Kilifi County continues to suffer the effects of drug use and trafficking. She also asked the court to consider the value and nature of the narcotic and the impact of trafficking on young people in Kilifi and neighbouring counties.

During mitigation, Wesonga's lawyer cited her age, health and family circumstances. The defence told the court that she was the only remaining parent to her children and said she was remorseful and had learnt from the experience.

Ondongo, who was presented as a first offender and mother of four, asked the court for leniency. She cited the circumstances of one child with special needs and another in Grade Four who is currently out of school.

Despite the mitigation, the magistrate held that the quantity of drugs involved and the gravity of the offence warranted a stiff penalty.

“I sentence both accused to a fine of Sh30,000,000; in default, 10 years' imprisonment,” Magistrate Wasike ruled.

The sentence imposed on Wesonga will run from July 29, 2024, from the time she was arrested and detained, while Ondongo's sentence will run from January 30, 2026.

The court granted the two women 14 days to appeal against their conviction and sentence.