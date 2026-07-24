Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Obado convicted; court rules Sharon murdered to protect political power

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Former governor of Migori County Okoth Obado at the Milimani Law Courts on July 23, 2027. [David Gichuru, Standard]

After eight years of agony, pain and anguish, the family of 26-year-old Rongo University medical student Sharon Otieno now knows who killed their daughter.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Former Governor Okoth Obado Sharon Otieno Murder Sharon Otieno Murder Trial Sharon Otieno Murder Conviction
.

Latest Stories

Cattle rustling victims allege foul play in restocking exercise
Cattle rustling victims allege foul play in restocking exercise
Central
By Phares Mutembei
14 mins ago
Of Charles Owino's appointment and looming cabinet reshuffle
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
How Sifuna's Western tour has rattled Kenya Kwanza
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Obado convicted; court rules Sharon murdered to protect political power
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Obado convicted; court rules Sharon murdered to protect political power
How Sifuna's Western tour has rattled Kenya Kwanza
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
How Sifuna's Western tour has rattled Kenya Kwanza
Plan B: Inside Gachagua's political wild card if court upholds impeachment
By Ndung'u Gachane 1 hr ago
Plan B: Inside Gachagua's political wild card if court upholds impeachment
Of Charles Owino's appointment and looming cabinet reshuffle
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Of Charles Owino's appointment and looming cabinet reshuffle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved