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He arrived alive in Subaru, but...: CCTV reveals Albert Ojwang's final hours at Central's cell of death

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 22, 2026
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Former OCS Samson Talaam and co-accused at the Kibera law courts on July 21, 2026 during the murder trial of blogger Albert Ojwang. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Thursday presented chilling CCTV evidence detailing the final hours of teacher Albert Ojwang before he was allegedly murdered at Nairobi's Central Police Station.

According to Joshua Mutua, IPOA's Head of Forensics, the footage captured Ojwang arriving at the station alive and walking normally before later being removed from the cells unresponsive.

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Related Topics

Albert Ojwang Ojwang Murder Trial OCS Samson Talaam Central Police Station
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