He arrived alive in Subaru, but...: CCTV reveals Albert Ojwang's final hours at Central's cell of death

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Thursday presented chilling CCTV evidence detailing the final hours of teacher Albert Ojwang before he was allegedly murdered at Nairobi's Central Police Station.
According to Joshua Mutua, IPOA's Head of Forensics, the footage captured Ojwang arriving at the station alive and walking normally before later being removed from the cells unresponsive.
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