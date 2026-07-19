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Oburu's early endorsement of Ruto weakens ODM's bargaining power, say analysts

By James Omoro | Jul. 19, 2026
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ODM leader Oburu Oginga during funds drive at Chiga Catholic Church in Homa Bay Town constituency on July 12, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

Political analysts say ODM leader Oburu Oginga’s declaration to support President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election was premature.

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