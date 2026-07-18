Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Former speaker loses firearm after encounter with Nairobi ladies

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Jul. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Detectives at the Central Police Station in Nairobi are investigating an incident where a former Garissa County assembly Speaker lost his firearm after an encounter with two ladies in Nairobi.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Central Police Station Wabera Street Speaker Mathew Loltome Koinange Street
.

Latest Stories

Restaurant evicted from Uchumi's Lang'ata branch despite earlier court orders
Restaurant evicted from Uchumi's Lang'ata branch despite earlier court orders
Nairobi
By Nancy Gitonga
13 mins ago
Jack Nanjero steps into the spotlight with debut solo comedy special
Entertainment
By Anjellah Owino
19 mins ago
ODM, UDA begin joint manifesto talks as leaders rally behind Ruto's re-election bid
Politics
By Isaiah Gwengi
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Former speaker loses firearm after encounter with Nairobi ladies
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 37 mins ago
Former speaker loses firearm after encounter with Nairobi ladies
Ol Kalou chronicles: Of Kikuyu songs, Ruto's response and trending headline
By James Wanzala 9 hrs ago
Ol Kalou chronicles: Of Kikuyu songs, Ruto's response and trending headline
Against all odds: How Ol Kalou guarded the vote
By Ndung’u Gachane 9 hrs ago
Against all odds: How Ol Kalou guarded the vote
From selling skin to selling souls: Inside Kenya's underground 'nude' economy
By Silas Nyamweya 1 day ago
From selling skin to selling souls: Inside Kenya's underground 'nude' economy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved