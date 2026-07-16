Sifuna defiant after ouster as Senate Minority Whip

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addressing the press in Nairobi on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has vowed to remain outspoken on issues that affect Kenyans despite his removal as Senate Minority Whip, insisting that the leadership changes will not deter him from expressing his views.

Speaking after the reshuffle, Sifuna said he would continue addressing matters of public interest regardless of the consequences, likening his removal to being deprived of an inheritance.

"We will continue speaking about these things even if they punish us," he said.

The senator argued that Kenya's challenges stem from deeper systemic issues that require urgent attention.

"We have a software problem in this country, and we must fix it. When someone takes your coat, give him your shirt too," he added.

At the same time, Sifuna thanked the Minority leadership and fellow members for the support they had accorded him during his tenure as Senate Minority Whip.

"I thank the leadership and members of the minority side for the support they have given me ever since I served," he said.

Sifuna also congratulated Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, who has replaced him as Senate Minority Whip, expressing confidence in his successor.

"It is now going to be his job to whip members so that we can raise quorum," he said.