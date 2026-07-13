Wetang'ula risks jail over alleged breach of court orders on political campaigns

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula addresses residents in Bungoma County. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

The High Court has certified as urgent a contempt application seeking to have National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula jailed for at least one month or fined Sh725,017 for each political engagement for allegedly violating conservatory orders issued on July 8, 2026.

Justice David Mburu ordered that a contempt of court application filed by Vocal Africa against Wetang'ula be fast-tracked over allegations that he continued to disobey court orders restraining him from participating in partisan political campaigns, including allegedly campaigning for President William Ruto's re-election.