Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

PS Omollo: New law to safeguard Kenya's resource wealth

By David Njaaga | Jul. 11, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [File, Standard]

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says the recently enacted Sovereign Wealth Fund Act will secure Kenya's natural resource wealth for current and future generations.

Speaking on Saturday during a Women Empowerment Forum in Gem, Siaya County, Omollo said the law creates a mechanism to manage revenue from natural resources, ensuring both current and future generations benefit from their exploitation.

"The President has now made this a reality. As a country, we must ensure that the wealth generated from our natural resources benefits our people today while also securing the future of generations to come," said Omollo.

Ruto assented to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill 2026 on Wednesday, July 8, at State House, Nairobi.

The Act establishes three components: the Stabilisation Fund, the Strategic and Infrastructure Fund and the Future Generations Fund.

The Future Generations Fund, also known as the Urithi Fund, will receive 30 per cent of petroleum and mineral revenue, while the Stabilisation Fund will cushion Kenyans from macroeconomic shocks, including pandemics and other natural phenomena.

Omollo noted that Kenya had for years extracted natural resources without a comprehensive system to preserve the proceeds.

He called for increased private investment to complement government efforts, saying returns from natural resources must translate into jobs, better livelihoods and improved public services for local communities.

The PS disclosed that the government has operationalised more than 1,800 administrative units nationwide since Ruto took office, including several new locations and sub-locations in Siaya County.

He said the expansion has eased access to national identity cards and civil registration services.

Omollo urged residents to take part in ongoing national and voter registration exercises, saying identification documents remain critical for citizens to access government services and participate in democratic processes.

He said Nyanza region has the potential to register close to 1 million new voters and encouraged eligible citizens aged 18 and above to sign up.

He praised women for their role in economic growth and community development, reaffirming government commitment to programmes supporting entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and household incomes, and called for unity and collective participation in development.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Raymond Omollo Sovereign Wealth Fund Act Natural Resource Wealth Future Generations
.

Latest Stories

England battle Norway as Argentina face Swiss in World Cup last eight
England battle Norway as Argentina face Swiss in World Cup last eight
Football
By AFP
37 mins ago
Strathmore captain Ayimba hopes to go for jugular at National Sevens Circuit
Rugby
By Ochieng Oyugi
49 mins ago
PS Omollo: New law to safeguard Kenya's resource wealth
National
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Government told to stop illegal sugar imports
By Jackline Inyanji 4 hrs ago
Government told to stop illegal sugar imports
Kenyans killed for Russia; Contestations over the number of those killed
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 5 hrs ago
Kenyans killed for Russia; Contestations over the number of those killed
Selective justice: IEBC's double standards in enforcing electoral laws
By Josphat Thiong’o 10 hrs ago
Selective justice: IEBC's double standards in enforcing electoral laws
Why Gen Zs are shying away from marriages
By Zena Achieng 1 day ago
Why Gen Zs are shying away from marriages
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved