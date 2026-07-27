Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Reincarnation: Sifuna's rise fuels Raila successor debate

By Standard Team | Jul. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Linda Mwananchi's political movement, led by Nairobi Senator Sifuna during a rally at Mwangaza grounds in Kitale town, July 25, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

It was a trip to test the waters of the vote-rich Western region and gauge the region’s political leaning as the wave of realignments continues to shake the country’s political spine. But as the Linda Mwananchi brigade concluded their electric tour of the vote-rich region with an elaborate rally in Bungoma, one thing was clear-a political star has been born, a Raila Odinga reincarnate or something close to that.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is here, and how he weaves through the rugged political landscape in the coming days to fortify the wave he has seamlessly built for a presidential bid could be influential in the race for the country’s presidency.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna The Rise of Edwin Sifuna Election 2027 Sifuna Presidential Bid
.

Latest Stories

President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
30 mins ago
Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
Politics
By Ndung'u Gachane
30 mins ago
Why Kenya's digital infrastructure is failing to deliver stronger economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
By Ndung'u Gachane 30 mins ago
Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
By Brian Kisanji 30 mins ago
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
Common currency by 2031? EAC revives single currency push as central banks turn to gold
By Brian Ngugi 30 mins ago
Common currency by 2031? EAC revives single currency push as central banks turn to gold
Ruto's fresh headache: Houthi Red Sea blockade sends fuel import costs soaring
By Brian Ngugi 30 mins ago
Ruto's fresh headache: Houthi Red Sea blockade sends fuel import costs soaring
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved