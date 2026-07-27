Kirinyaga Women pastors urge the youths to shun drugs

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Youth urged to restrain drugs in Kirinyaga County. [Courtesy]

Kirinyaga County Commissioner Shufaa Mwijuma Omar has called on young people to refrain from alcoholism, drug abuse and suicide, while urging churches to intensify efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Speaking in Kerugoya during the flagging off of a peace walk organised by the Evangelical Women Alliance (EWA), Mwijuma said parents and leaders of the county are concerned about the growing number of young people falling into drug and alcohol abuse.

The peace walk, organised by the alliance that brings together female clergy from across Kirinyaga County, aimed to promote peace, social cohesion and moral values within the community and the county.

Mwijuma said she joined the initiative because it provided an opportunity to address pressing social challenges affecting the county, particularly among the youth.

"We pray and cry to have our youth refrain from alcoholism and drug abuse. As the County Commissioner, this is also my responsibility. This program has created an avenue for us to speak about these issues so that people understand how disturbed we are as parents when our youth engage in alcoholism and drug abuse," Commissioner Mwijuma said.

She encouraged young people facing personal challenges to seek guidance from their parents and other trusted adults instead of turning to alcohol or drugs.

"As mothers, we care about our youth. Instead of indulging in alcoholism and drug abuse, if you have an issue bothering you, come and share it with us," she said.

The County Commissioner also raised concern over the continued cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the county, calling for increased public awareness and strict adherence to the law.

“We have to sensitise people. So for me, this is also a sensitisation forum where we want to say let there be no rape, let there be no defilement. It's against the Sexual Offences Act and against even all religions, so to speak. Be it Christian, be it Muslim. It doesn't condone any gender-based violence,” she noted

Mwijuma appealed to men to protect girls and women instead of preying on them.

"I urge men in our society not to rape or defile our girls. Instead, get married as our religions teach, take care of your wives and families, and live responsible lives instead of targeting young girls," The commissioner said.

She described the increasing cases of defilement involving very young children as heartbreaking.

"It is unfortunate that we continue to witness cases involving one-year-old, two-year-old and three-year-old girls. As a community and as women, we ask ourselves why anyone would go to such an extent of violating such innocent souls," she said.

On the rising cases of suicide among young people, Mwijuma urged those experiencing emotional distress to speak to someone before making irreversible decisions.

"Please open up to someone close to you, whether it is a religious leader, an administrator, a friend or any trusted person. Before you consider taking your own life, make sure you have spoken to one of us. There is always someone willing to listen and help," she said.

The Alliance said the peace walk was part of its ongoing efforts to promote peace, strengthen families and encourage communities to uphold moral values while addressing social challenges affecting the county.

Bishop Mary Wanderi, Chairperson of the EWA Kirinyaga, noted that their commitment and dedication will transform Kirinyaga. She emphasised that when they make sacrifices and cry out for their children, their efforts will bring lasting change to the county.