Government reaffirms support for Special Needs learners

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Public Service Principal Secretary Dr. Jane Imbunya during the Vihiga County Special Schools Sports Competition held at Kaimosi TTC on July 24, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusive education and ensuring that learners with disabilities have equal access to quality education and opportunities to realize their full potential, even as education stakeholders called for greater investment in special needs education, infrastructure and staffing.

Speaking during the Vihiga County Special Schools Sports Competition held at Kaimosi Teachers Training College (TTC), Public Service Principal Secretary Dr. Jane Imbunya said the government remains determined to build an education system where no child is left behind because of disability.

She commended teachers, coaches, parents and organizers for nurturing learners' talents despite numerous challenges.

"The Government remains committed to inclusive education and equal opportunity for every child. Together, let us continue building an inclusive society where every learner is valued, empowered and inspired to achieve greatness," she added.

She observed that many parents still hide children with disabilities instead of enrolling them in school, denying them opportunities to develop their talents and become independent members of society.

“Despite progress made in promoting inclusive education, children living with disabilities continue to face discrimination, stigma and inadequate access to learning opportunities, making it difficult for them to fully enjoy their constitutional right to education,” Dr Imbunya said.

She called on parents, teachers, communities and development partners to work together in creating an inclusive society where every learner is valued and empowered.

"No child should have to watch an opportunity from the sidelines. Every learner deserves a field where ability, not disability, defines what is possible," she said.

The PS further said the county sports competition demonstrates the resilience, talent and determination of learners with special needs.

"Their courage, laughter and team spirit were infectious. Sport builds confidence, friendships, discipline and pathways for talent to grow. Through such events, support helps these remarkable learners thrive," she said.

The event also produced an emotional moment when one of the learners, Deno, interrupted the Principal Secretary's speech, and appealed to the government to remember non-teaching staff in special schools who, he said, had remained in the same job groups for years.

"Remember our staff who have not been promoted for many years. Although teachers received promotions, they did not," Deno said.

His remarks received applause from the audience and highlighted the challenges faced by support staff working in special schools.

Education stakeholders have in the past urged the government to address longstanding challenges affecting special schools, including inadequate funding, shortage of teachers, lack of specialized infrastructure and difficulties in transporting learners with disabilities to competitions and educational activities.

Friends School for the Deaf Givaveyi Head Teacher Joyce Lodenyo said many families continue to suffer silently because of stigma, isolation and inadequate support systems.

said feeding learners in special schools remains one of the biggest challenges facing institutions.

Although children with disabilities have been prioritized under the Free Primary Education programme, she noted that many schools still lack the infrastructure and resources required to effectively implement inclusive education.

"There is an acute shortage of teachers and many generally lack training on how to accommodate children with disabilities in regular classroom activities. Moreover, class sizes are too big," she said. Learners during the Vihiga County Special Schools Sports Competition held at Kaimosi Teachers Training College on July 24, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Lodenyo added that transporting learners with disabilities to co-curricular activities remains expensive and logistically challenging.

"The children are neglected by their parents and society and head teachers have a big problem. We have Visually Impared, disabled but are able to play football using assistive devices, proving that disability is not inability," she said.

About 250 learners from special schools across Vihiga County participated in the competition, showcasing their sporting talents in various disciplines.

The event comes at a time when the Ministry of Education is strengthening efforts to improve services for learners with disabilities.

Earlier this week, Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) Director Dr. Norman Kiogora announced that the institute had been given two months to conduct a nationwide needs assessment aimed at identifying learners with disabilities and determining the assistive devices required to support their learning.

"We need to engage and identify the needs countrywide. Without doing these assessments it is not possible for the factory to be useful because directors are the ones with students on the ground," said Dr. Kiogora.

He said the assessment would help the government distribute assistive devices based on the specific needs of individual learners.

"We should be able to come up with a tool to help us know the needs of all the learners so that the factory can be useful in giving specific devices to address specific needs," he added.

The exercise follows the recent launch of the third phase of the government's assistive devices distribution programme by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.

Under the programme, 11,139 assistive devices will be distributed to 321 inclusive education programmes and special schools serving learners with visual and physical impairments across all 47 counties.

The government has also announced plans to extend the programme to senior schools, technical and vocational institutions and universities to ensure learners with disabilities continue receiving support throughout their education.