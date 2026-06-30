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Court orders Ruto to reshuffle Cabinet within 120 Days

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 30, 2026

The High Court has ordered President William Ruto to reconstitute his Cabinet within 120 days, finding that its current composition violates the Constitution's two-thirds gender rule.

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President William Ruto Ruto Cabinet Two Thirds Gender Rule Cabinet Reshuffle
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