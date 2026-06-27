Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Six protesters found dumped, tortured after arrest at Gen Z memorial march

By AFP | Jun. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Six protesters found dumped, tortured after arrest at Gen Z memorial march. [AFP]

Six Kenyan protesters arrested during the second anniversary of the landmark "Gen Z" uprising were found "dumped and tortured" on Saturday, rights group said.

Families of those killed by security forces in June 2024, joined by activists and politicians, held a memorial march through Nairobi on Thursday to protest police killings as authorities sealed off major roads under tight security.

About 355 people were arrested across the country, according to Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen, with many appearing in court on Friday.

But the six protesters arrested outside parliament had remained incommunicado since Thursday, with rights groups calling for their immediate release.

The East African nation has a long history of police brutality and enforced disappearances.

The six were found "dumped" in different parts of Nairobi on Saturday morning, but one protester remained missing, according to the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

"They report being brutally assaulted by police while in custody," KHRC wrote on X.

They were found with injuries and rushed to hospital, local media reported.

At least 127 people were killed during protests in June-July 2024 and a similar period in 2025, according to a police watchdog as security forces shot people with near-total impunity.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Gen Z Protests Police Brutality Police Abductions
.

Latest Stories

Six protesters found dumped, tortured after arrest at Gen Z memorial march
Six protesters found dumped, tortured after arrest at Gen Z memorial march
National
By AFP
1 hr ago
Court drops charges against woman sued by Joho's brother
Crime and Justice
By Kelvin Karani
1 hr ago
Wetang'ula accused of favouring Nakhumicha in gubernatorial race
Politics
By Martin Ndiema
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billions caught in battle between Ruto and IMF over secret graft report
By Brian Ngugi 10 hrs ago
Billions caught in battle between Ruto and IMF over secret graft report
Brutal police: How masked officers rode boda bodas, used sonic weapons to disperse protesters
By Josphat Thiong’o 10 hrs ago
Brutal police: How masked officers rode boda bodas, used sonic weapons to disperse protesters
Six months: Why Ebola survivors have to wait before having unprotected intercourse
By Eunice Omollo 1 day ago
Six months: Why Ebola survivors have to wait before having unprotected intercourse
Of bullets, blood and rage: The tax revolt that changed Kenya
By Mike Kihaki 1 day ago
Of bullets, blood and rage: The tax revolt that changed Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved