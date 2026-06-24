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Nation on edge as Thursday protests stir anxiety across Kenya

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jun. 24, 2026

Threats have been issued, meetings convened and others cancelled in anticipation of the June 25 protests. And it is not just President William Ruto and his administration who are anxious. Young people, clergy, business owners and even boda boda operators are jittery about tomorrow's demonstrations.

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