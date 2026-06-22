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Martha Karua to be deported after being denied entry to Uganda

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 22, 2026
People's Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua making her remarks during the State of the Nation address at Ufungamano House, Nairobi on June 16, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

People Liberation Party leader Martha Karua is to be deported from Uganda after she was denied entry.

Karua had travelled to Kampala to join the defence team representing opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye and co-accused Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya before the Makindye Court.

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Related Topics

Martha Karua Martha Karua Deportation Kizza Besigye Kizza Besiye Treason Case
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