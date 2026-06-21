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Why Kalonzo's calm resolve and Sifuna's fire are the winning bet

By Sarah Elderkin | Jun. 21, 2026
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

I was excited to read that a TIFA poll had identified a Kalonzo Musyoka–Edwin Sifuna ticket as the hottest presidential pairing for 2027.

I am excited because this combination had been crystallising in my mind for some time as the only way to go.

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Kalonzo Musyoka Edwin Sifuna 2027 General Election Raila-Kalonzo Ticket
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