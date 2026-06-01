Government plans Diaspora Welfare Fund to support Kenyans abroad

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Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi meeting members of the Kenyan community in South Korea at the Kenyan Embassy in Seoul ON May 31, 2026. [PCS]

The government is developing a legal framework to establish a welfare fund for Kenyans living abroad, aimed at providing social protection, emergency assistance and repatriation support, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has announced.

Speaking during an engagement with the Kenyan community at the Kenyan Embassy in Seoul, Mudavadi said the proposed fund would complement plans to create a Diaspora Bond framework designed to mobilise savings from Kenyans abroad for investment in national development projects.

He said the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is working with Parliament to develop legislation that will formalise the allocation of resources to support the growing Kenyan diaspora community.

“As government through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, we are working with Parliament to establish a framework that will legally formalise the allocation of resources from taxpayers to cater for some of these challenges since the diaspora is growing in numbers and their needs are also increasing,” Mudavadi said.

However, the Cabinet Secretary acknowledged that the proposal would require careful scrutiny to address concerns over the use of public funds and ensure accountability.

Mudavadi noted that questions would arise regarding the extent to which taxpayers should finance assistance for citizens who find themselves in legal trouble abroad through their own actions.

He cited offences such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and engagement with rogue recruitment agencies as examples that would raise ethical and policy considerations when determining eligibility for support under the proposed fund.

The government is also strengthening consular services and enhancing engagement with Kenyan communities through diplomatic missions abroad. Mudavadi urged Kenyans living overseas to remain law-abiding and comply with the laws of their host countries.

In efforts to protect labour migrants, he revealed that the government has shut down more than 700 rogue recruitment agencies and is pursuing tougher legislation to combat illegal recruitment practices.

“So far, we have knocked out over 700 rogue recruitment agencies,” he said, adding that forthcoming laws would introduce stricter penalties, including jail terms, for offenders.

Mudavadi further announced plans to publicly gazette licensed recruitment agencies to help Kenyans seeking jobs abroad identify legitimate firms and avoid exploitation.

The government is also pursuing bilateral labour agreements with various countries to expand employment opportunities and reduce distress cases involving Kenyan workers overseas.

Discussions in Seoul covered diaspora investment, skills transfer, participation in the 2027 General Election and opportunities linked to the proposed Diaspora Bond framework.

Mudavadi praised Kenyans in South Korea for their discipline and contribution to national development, describing them as patriotic ambassadors of the country.

His visit coincided with preparations for the Korea–Africa Ministerial Meeting, where Kenya is expected to deepen cooperation with South Korea in sectors including ICT, education, infrastructure, health, agriculture, energy, maritime affairs and climate resilience.

The Cabinet Secretary also held bilateral talks with South Korea’s Foreign Affairs Minister focused on expanding trade, technology transfer and investment cooperation, building on more than six decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries.