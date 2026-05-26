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How Presidential Escort Unit head Noah Maiyo lost control of President Ruto's security detail

By Hudson Gumbihi and Marion Kithi | May. 26, 2026

(L) President William Ruto and Former Presidential Escort Unit commandant Noah Maiyo. [File, Standard]

A series of blunders that compromised the safety of President William Ruto led to the removal of his trusted security chief, Noah Maiyo.

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