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Kenya's operation undertakers, who will save them?

By Amos Murumba | Jul. 10, 2026
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Kenya is home to eight vulture species, but they are at an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild. [Courtesy]

Just imagine living a life of opportunism, eagerly anticipating others’ misfortunes...

They are known for their predation on the vulnerable but indeed, they remain nature's ultimate clean-up crew, offering a vital service that removes harmful bacteria and diseases from the environment, curbing the spread of pathogens that would easily sicken other animals.

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Vultures Obligatory Scavengers Nature Ecology and Evolution Study Kenya Bird of Prey Trust
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