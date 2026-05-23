Kenya grapples with rising femicide as Central leads in cases

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Kenyan women and human rights organisations match along the streets of Nairobi to protest against the rising femicide cases in the country. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Central region has recorded the highest number of femicide-related cases in the country, according to the National Police Service (NPS).

Data released by the NPS on Saturday, May 23, on the progress of investigations and prosecutions of femicide cases shows that Central region leads with thirty-one (31) reported cases.

Western Kenya follows with 30 cases, Nairobi- 17, Eastern-16, Rift Valley-16, Coast-nine and Nyanza-four cases.

According to the police, of the 125 reported cases, ninety-eight (98) representing 78.4 per cent are currently before the courts, while twenty-seven (27) cases, or 21.6 per cent, remain under active investigation.

Condemning the rise in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), including femicide, police said the country has witnessed a disturbing increase in violence against women and girls, amounting to grave violations of fundamental human rights.

The service said no stone will be unturned in bringing perpetrators to justice and called for a united national response to the crisis.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting all persons, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to justice without fear or favour,” it said.

Police have also adopted a multi-faceted, intelligence-led approach to prevent, investigate and prosecute offenders, citing evolving trends surrounding such crimes. The multi-agency comprises teams from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, criminal intelligence analysts, forensic experts and homicide detectives.

The NPS has further called on members of the public to report incidents promptly, share credible information with law enforcement agencies and support victims and survivors through community-based interventions.

“The National Police Service assures the public that no effort will be spared in confronting and eliminating femicide and all forms of gender-based violence in the country.”

The statement comes amid rising cases of gender-based violence and femicide across the country, including the recent killing of Rachel Muthoni Wandeto, who died after sustaining 85 per cent burns in an attack.

Other high-profile cases include the murder of college student Seth Nyakio Njeri at Biafra Estate in Thika and the killing of 20-year-old university student Rita Waeni in January 2024. Waeni was found murdered in a short-term rental apartment in Roysambu, Nairobi, with parts of her dismembered body recovered later in Kiambu County.