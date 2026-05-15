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How high-stakes home ownership dreams are shattered by city cartels

By Manuel Ntoyai | May. 15, 2026
What was once marketed as the safest investment in Kenya has become one of the country’s most emotionally devastating risks. [iStockphoto]

The dream of most city residents is to have a place they call their own home. Owning a home in the capital city is widely regarded as a lifetime achievement.

A home offers the permanent assurance of ownership, and this is one of the compelling reasons why people secure loans to acquire land for putting up their dream homes.

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