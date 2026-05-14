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Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui plots 2027 political comeback

By Steve Mkawale | May. 14, 2026

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The immediate former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has triggered a flurry of speculation through a social media post, signalling a calculated political manoeuvre ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Lee Kinyanjui 2027 Elections Nakuru Politics Nakuru County
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