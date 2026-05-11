'A total lack of respect': Macron halts Africa Forward Summit youth forum over noise

Audio By Vocalize

French President Emmanuel Macron during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi on Monday, May 11, 2026. [PCS]

French President Emmanuel Macron seized the microphone at a University of Nairobi youth forum on Monday and rebuked delegates for making noise during the Africa Forward Summit.

The incident occurred during a panel discussion attended by President William Ruto and Macron, where the two leaders engaged young people on technology, education reforms, innovation and Africa's digital future.

As noise levels rose while a speaker addressed the audience, Macron walked to the stage, took the microphone and expressed frustration over the disruption.

"I'm sorry, but it is impossible to speak about culture and to have people like that, super inspired, coming here, making a speech with such noise. This is a total lack of respect," said Macron.

"I suggest that if you want to have a chat about something else, you have bilateral rooms or you go outside," he added.

The remarks drew applause from sections of the audience as order was restored and the session resumed.

The episode cast an unusual shadow over a summit designed to project a fresh, equal-footing partnership between France and Africa.

Kenya makes history as the first non-Francophone African nation to host the summit, which has been held exclusively in France or Francophone African countries since its inception in 1973.

The summit is expected to draw reactions to the withdrawal of French troops from West Africa, completed last year amid France's waning regional influence.

Since the independence of France's former African colonies, France had maintained a policy of economic, political and military sway dubbed Françafrique, which included keeping thousands of troops in the region.

The 2026 gathering is also the first since the collapse of relations between France and a number of West African countries, notably Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The two-day summit runs through Tuesday, May 12.